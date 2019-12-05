Ramdas Athawale meets HRD minister, seeks separate varsity for Scheduled Caste students

Ramdas Athawale meets Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal (ANI Image)

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale has urged Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank for building a university only for the Scheduled Caste students. Athawale, an MoS (Minister of State) for Social Justice and Empowerment, also urged the HRD Minister for reservation to students belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC) category in private and deemed universities.

Speaking to news agency ANI, the RPI (Republican Party of India) president said, “Ramesh Nishank Pokhriyal is our good friend. Right now he is the HRD minister. Yesterday I met him for 30 minutes. I have given him one memorandum and have demanded that there should be a university for the scheduled castes. He has given me assurance on the same. I have requested Pokhriyal to build a university similarly like the one in Madhya Pradesh for the Scheduled Tribes.”

On December 04, 2019, the Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had approved a proposal to extend the reservation for SCs and STs in the Lok Sabha and the state assemblies for another 10 years. The government is expected to bring a Bill to extend the reservation till January 25, 2030, in the ongoing winter session of the Parliament.

The Government of India (GoI) has already established two varsities for tribal people- Indira Gandhi National Tribal University, located at Madhya Pradesh’s Amarkantak and Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh, Vizianagram. The main aim of both the varsities is to provide avenues of education, especially in the field of higher education and research facilities primarily for the tribal population of India. Both the varsities are collaborating with various national and international organisations, especially for undertaking cultural studies and research on the tribal communities.