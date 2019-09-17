Ramayana has solution to all problems of the world: Amit Shah

Amit Shah said that Maharishi Valmiki brought all the hights of human life in front of people through Ramayana.

Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that people can find solutions to all the problems of the world only in Ramayana. He also said that there was hardly any language in the world in which Ramayana is not translated.

“We can find a solution to all the problems of the world only in Ramayana. There is hardly any language in the world in which Ramayana is not translated. The Ramayana is not only a poem to explain ideal life, but it contains many such dialogues which also introduce ethics, good governance, war science and knowledge and science,” Shah said while addressing the 5th International Ramayana Festival in New Delhi.

Ramayan, written in Sanskrit, is an epic of ancient India. It narrates the life and journey of Lord Rama who was the legendary prince of the Kosala Kingdom. The epic was attributed to maharishi Valmiki.

Amit Shah said that Maharishi Valmiki brought all the hights of human life in front of people through Ramayana without speaking. “Ramayan can be spoken for hours, but I can say that thousands of years of a continuous flow of India’s cultural stream has been expressed within an epic, then it is Ramayana,” the Home Minister said.

Earlier, Amit Shah came under massive attack for saying that there should be a common language for India.

Speaking on Hindi Diwas, the home minister had said: “India is a country of different languages and every language has its own importance but it is very important to have a language of the whole country which should become the identity of India in the world. Today, if one language can do the work of tying the country to the door of unity, then it is the most spoken Hindi language.”