Ramanagara Election 2023 Result Live Updates: The counting of votes started at 8 AM today to decide the outcome of the election to the Ramanagara Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

The constituency has Nikhil Kumaraswamy from the Janata Dal (Secular) contest against Iqbal Hussain HA from the Indian National Congress (INC) and Goutham Gowda from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

HD Kumaraswamy from the JD (S) won the seat in 2018 by defeating Iqbal Hussain HA from the INC.

The Deve Gowda family`s grand plan of launching Nikhil Kumaraswamy in politics was disastrous in 2019, when he was defeated by actress-turned-politician Sumalatha Ambareesh by a huge margin of 1.25 lakh votes in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Mandya.

Live Updates

Ramanagara Karnataka Elections 2023: Nikhil Kumaraswamy vs Iqbal Hussain vs Gowtham Gowda

08:10 (IST) 13 May 2023 Ramanagara Election Result 2023 Live: Counting begins The counting votes has begun for the Ramanagara constituency. Ramanagara residents cast their ballots for the Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 on May 10.