Ramanagara Election Result 2023 Live: Will Nikhil Kumaraswamy prove second time lucky? Counting begins

Karnataka Election 2023, Ramanagara Election Results Live: The constituency has Nikhil Kumaraswamy from the Janata Dal (Secular) contest against Iqbal Hussain HA from the Indian National Congress (INC) and Goutham Gowda from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Written by India News Desk
Updated:
Ramanagara Assembly Constituency Election Results 2023 Live
Ramanagara Election 2023 Result Live Updates: The counting of votes started at 8 AM today to decide the outcome of the election to the Ramanagara Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

The constituency has Nikhil Kumaraswamy from the Janata Dal (Secular) contest against Iqbal Hussain HA from the Indian National Congress (INC) and Goutham Gowda from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

HD Kumaraswamy from the JD (S) won the seat in 2018 by defeating Iqbal Hussain HA from the INC.

Also Read: Karnataka Election Results 2023 Live: BJP vs Congress vs JDS – who is winning? Latest results here

The Deve Gowda family`s grand plan of launching Nikhil Kumaraswamy in politics was disastrous in 2019, when he was defeated by actress-turned-politician Sumalatha Ambareesh by a huge margin of 1.25 lakh votes in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Mandya.

Live Updates

Ramanagara Karnataka Elections 2023: Nikhil Kumaraswamy vs Iqbal Hussain vs Gowtham Gowda

08:34 (IST) 13 May 2023
Ramanagara Election Result 2023 Live: What happened last time?

08:10 (IST) 13 May 2023
Ramanagara Election Result 2023 Live: Counting begins

The counting votes has begun for the Ramanagara constituency. Ramanagara residents cast their ballots for the Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 on May 10.

There are a total of 5.21 crore voters in Karnataka, which includes 2.59 crore women voters and 2.62 crore male voters. Of the total voters, 12.15 lakh voters are above the age of 80, 16,976 are above the age of 100, 4,699 are third gender and 9.17 lakh are first-time voters. This year the voter turnout recorded was nearly 72 per cent.

 

First published on: 13-05-2023 at 07:35 IST

Stock Market