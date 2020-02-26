Ram Vilas Paswan welcomes Bihar Assembly resolution against NRC, 2010-like NPR

Ram Vilas Paswan said he welcomes the decision to carry out NPR as per the 2010 format. (File Photo. Express)

Senior Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Ram Vilas Paswan has welcomed the resolution passed by the Bihar assembly on the proposed pan-India National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise. The resolution said that there was no need for NRC in the state and that the National Population Register exercise should be carried out as per the 2010 format. The NPR updation process will begin from April.

“I welcome the Bihar assembly’s unanimous resolution that the NRC will not be implemented and that the NPR should be carried out as per the 2010 format. I have already said that there is no need to be scared of the NPR, and the Prime Minister has also asserted that there is no proposal for the NRC,” the Union minister tweeted.

The Bihar Legislative Assembly on Tuesday passed an all-party resolution holding that there is no need for the NRC and the NPR should be done according to the 2010 format.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said he has asked the Centre to drop contentious clauses from NPR forms and carry out the exercise the way it was done in 2010. Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) and LJP are constituents of the ruling BJP-led NDA at the Centre.

“There should be no confusion regarding how the NPR exercise would be carried out in the state and that nobody would be asked to furnish information like place and date of birth of one’s parents,” he said.

On Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the CM said that it is a central law passed by Parliament. The law seeks to provide Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh due to religious persecution. Both the JD(U) and LJP voted in the favour of the law in the Parliament.

The law has been challenged in the Supreme Court. The top court has refused to stay the implementation of the law, but said that it will examine its constitutional validity.