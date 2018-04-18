Ram Vilas Paswan seeks 15 per cent reservation for upper caste poor

Speaking to media, Paswan, who is Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution under ruling Narendra Modi government, said that poor people of upper caste shouldn’t feel discriminated.

Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) has demanded that the central government grant 15 per cent quota to poor people who belong to upper caste. Speaking to media, Paswan, who is Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution under ruling Narendra Modi government, said that poor people of upper caste shouldn’t feel discriminated. “Even among upper castes there are poor people, they shouldn’t feel discriminated as they aren’t given facilities like that of Dalits, tribals and backward classes. So our party has forwarded a suggestion to give 15% reservation to poor people of upper castes,” Paswan was quoted as saying by ANI.

However, later Paswan clarified that he has made the suggestions on behalf of his party and not the government. Earlier, state industries minister Jai Singh, who belongs to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (U), had also demanded that financially poor classes in the upper castes should be given reservation.

The state minister suggested that Centre should form a commission for assessment of poor upper caste people, adding, that a decision on giving reservation to them can be taken later. Earlier, in another reservation related development, Paswan had told media that BJP-led NDA government will now push for reservation for schedule castes and tribes in promotion in government jobs and may bring an ordinance for the same.

The minister said that the government will move the Supreme Court for the repeal of its directions which, he added, have halted the reservation for these communities in promotion. Paswan’s comments come in the backdrop of government’s decision to file pleas in the apex court against its two orders which, it has argued, would work against the interests of the SCs and the STs.

He further told media that though the court has ruled in favour of reservation for SCs and STs in promotion, it has introduced several conditions, which have led to non-implementation of quota guidelines. As per the guidelines, state and central governments have to verify backwardness and efficiency for employees to be benefitted from reservation in promotion rules, Paswan said.