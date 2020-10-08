Ram Vilas Paswan passes away, leaves a void that can never be filled, says PM Modi

Ram Vilas Paswan passes away.

Ram Vilas Paswan, Union Minister and LJP leader, has passed away, tweeted his son Chirag Paswan today.

Condoling the death of LJP leader, PM Narendra Modi tweeted, “I am saddened beyond words. There is a void in our nation that will perhaps never be filled. #RamVilasPaswan ji’s demise is a personal loss. I have lost a friend, valued colleague and someone who was extremely passionate to ensure every poor person leads a life of dignity.”

President Ram Nath Kovid said, “In the demise of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, the nation has lost a visionary leader. He was among the most active and longest-serving members of parliament. He was the voice of the oppressed and championed the cause of the marginalized.”

“A firebrand socialist in youth, mentored by the likes of Jayaprakash Narayan during anti-Emergency movement, Paswan ji had enviable rapport with masses and he ardently strove for their welfare. Condolences to his family and supporters,” he added.