  • MORE MARKET STATS

Ram Vilas Paswan passes away, leaves a void that can never be filled, says PM Modi

By: |
Updated: Oct 08, 2020 9:21 PM

Ram Vilas Paswan has passed away.

Ram Vilas PaswanRam Vilas Paswan passes away.

Ram Vilas Paswan, Union Minister and LJP leader, has passed away, tweeted his son Chirag Paswan today.

Condoling the death of LJP leader, PM Narendra Modi tweeted, “I am saddened beyond words. There is a void in our nation that will perhaps never be filled. #RamVilasPaswan ji’s demise is a personal loss. I have lost a friend, valued colleague and someone who was extremely passionate to ensure every poor person leads a life of dignity.”

Related News

President Ram Nath Kovid said, “In the demise of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, the nation has lost a visionary leader. He was among the most active and longest-serving members of parliament. He was the voice of the oppressed and championed the cause of the marginalized.”

“A firebrand socialist in youth, mentored by the likes of Jayaprakash Narayan during anti-Emergency movement, Paswan ji had enviable rapport with masses and he ardently strove for their welfare. Condolences to his family and supporters,” he added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Ram Vilas Paswan passes away leaves a void that can never be filled says PM Modi
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Delhi HC asks ED to respond to Deepak Kochhar’s pleas to quash FIR in money laundering case
2‘From where do you get such good quality drugs’: Narottam Mishra takes jibe at Rahul Gandhi
3Hathras victim deserves justice, not slander: Priyanka Gandhi