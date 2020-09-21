Ram Vilas in ICU: ‘Papa fighting everyday’, Chirag Paswan writes in emotional letter to LJP workers

Chirag Paswan heads the LJP. The LJP was founded by Ram Vilas Paswan two decades ago.

Lok Janshakti Party national president Chirag Paswan on Monday morning said that he won’t be available to the party workers in Bihar where Assembly elections are due for October-November because of the illness of his father Ram Vilas Paswan. Union minister Ram Vilas paswan is currently admitted to a hospital in Delhi. Chirag informed that his father is in ICU.

Chirag said in an open letter that his father had been ignoring his health problems and working continuously to serve the people during the coronavirus crisis. Chirag said that Ram Vilas made every effort to ensure supply of food to every affected person.

“Today, when I am writing this letter, I am seeing Papa fighting with the disease everyday. Very upset to see Papa in the hospital,” Chirag wrote in Hindi. “Papa is sick and is in ICU. I can not leave him,” he added.

Chirag also expressed his inability to go to Patna and meet the party workers despite his father’s advice.

“Papa told me to go to Patna and meet the workers, but I cannot leave him alone in ICU,” Chirag said.

Chirag said that being the national president of the party, he is also worried about the party workers who dedicated themselves to ‘Bihar first, Bihari first’ vision. He said that there had been no talks on seat sharing with the alliance partners party so far.

Chirag alleged that the current government is working on a seven-point programme that was prepared in 2015 by the Mahagathbandhan comprising JDU, RJD and Congress.

“It is important for the LJP to present its roadmap of development and tell people of Bihar about the LJP’s vision. I have been working for the last one year to prepare the ‘Bihar first, Bihari first’ document. We have incorporated the suggestions of four lakh people,” he said.

Chirag then asked the party workers to reach out to the people and help them during the time of the twin crisis of coronavirus and floods in the poll-bound state.