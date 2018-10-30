Ram temple: UP CM Yogi Adityanath pitches for alternative options

The UP CM did not either rule out the option of promulgating an ordinance to construct the temple. (IE)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said even if the issue of constructing the Ram temple in Ayodhya could not be resolved by consensus, there were other options to explore.

The UP CM did not either rule out the option of promulgating an ordinance to construct the temple. His remarks came a day after the Supreme Court ignored the UP government’s demand for an early hearing in the Ram Janmabhoomi title suit.

“The issue should be settled as soon as possible as the responsibility of maintaining law and order in the state is on us. Though consensus remains the best solution, there are many other ways to thrash it out,” the UP CM tweeted.

In a series of tweets, he, however, maintained that he respected the judiciary and understood the constitutional constraints and urged the apex court to bring out an early solution to the Ram Janmabhoomi issue.

Anticipating an early verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi title suit, Adityanath said that justice delayed can be justice denied. “If justice is given in time, it is appreciated but when delayed it is equivalent to injustice,” he tweeted.

At the same time, he appealed to the seers demanding early construction of a temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya to exercise patience. They should be partners in all the “meaningful efforts” towards evolving a solution to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi issue, he said. This will establish peace and amity in the country and also strengthen respect towards all constitutional bodies, he tweeted.

The CM said, “We respect all the saints and seers and honour their concerns. In this interim transitory phase, the holy men should boost positive efforts to strengthen peace and harmony in the country.”

देश की न्यायपालिका के प्रति सबका सम्मान है और हम सभी उन संवैधानिक बाध्यताओं से बंधे हैं। माननीय उच्चतम न्यायालय श्रीराम जन्मभूमि का शीघ्र समाधान निकाले.

The Supreme Court had on Monday ordered listing of appeals before an “appropriate bench” in the first week of January 2019 to fix a date for hearing.

According to The Indian Express, while the RSS had said the temple “should be built immediately” and the Centre “should bring legislation to remove the obstacles”, the VHP stated the “wait for the temple cannot be eternal”.