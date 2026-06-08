The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Sunday rejected allegations of financial irregularities in donations received for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, stating that ongoing audits have not revealed any significant discrepancies.

The clarification from the trust came after Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav raised concerns over reports claiming that crores of rupees from temple donations had gone missing and demanded judicial intervention into the matter.

Trust says audits have found no significant discrepancies

Responding to the allegations, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai said the trust follows a regular audit mechanism and that the current review has not uncovered anything unusual.

“Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust undergoes internal audits from time to time, undertaken by the trust and the State Bank of India. The audit process continues for several days. The same exercise is currently underway. So far, nothing noteworthy has come to light,” Rai said in a statement accessed by The Indian Express.

According to the trust, periodic audits are conducted as part of routine financial oversight and involve both the trust’s internal mechanisms and the State Bank of India.

Akhilesh had sought judicial scrutiny

A day earlier, Akhilesh Yadav had flagged the issue in a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), describing reports of missing donation funds as a matter of serious concern for devotees and calling the situation “extremely shameful” for the temple trust.

In his post, the Samajwadi Party chief demanded judicial scrutiny of the allegations and urged courts to take suo motu cognisance. He argued that the matter was directly linked to the faith of the global Sanatani community and therefore warranted immediate attention.

समस्त विश्व में भगवान राम के उपासकों के लिए ये एक बेहद संवेदनशील समाचार है कि ‘राम मंदिर’ के चढ़ावे की करोड़ों की रकम गायब पायी गई है। ये मंदिर ट्रस्ट के लिए अत्यंत शर्मनाक स्थिति है। कोई भी सफ़ाई देने के लिए सामने नहीं आना चाहता है। न्यायालय से स्वतः संज्ञान लेने की माँग है… — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) June 7, 2026

Questioning the government’s response, Yadav wrote, “Sarkar ki chuppi sandigdh hai” (The government’s silence is suspicious).

Political row over donation management

The trust’s response has come amid a growing political debate over the management and transparency of donations received for the Ram Temple. While opposition leaders have sought accountability over the reports, the trust has maintained that its established audit processes are functioning normally and have not detected any major irregularities.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust was formed in 2020 following a Supreme Court directive to oversee the construction and management of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Since the consecration of the temple earlier this year, the shrine has received substantial donations from devotees across India and abroad. The trust has periodically stated that its accounts are subject to regular audits and financial reviews.

The Ram devotees have donated more than three thousand crore rupees for the construction of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Temple in Ayodhya. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust spent 1500 crore rupees on the Ram Temple construction till October 2025, said Nripendra Mishra, according to an AIR report.