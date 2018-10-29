Ram temple: SC should decide early, govt should bring law to remove hurdles, says RSS

The Supreme Court on Monday fixed the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case for the first week of January before an “appropriate bench”, which will decide the schedule of hearing. (IE)

The RSS said Monday that the Supreme Court should make an early decision on the Ram Janmabhoomi land dispute in Ayodhya and the Union government should bring a legislation to remove hurdles, if any, in the way of the construction of a Ram temple at the site. RSS chief spokesperson Arun Kumar said the Allahabad High Court in its verdict has accepted that the site is the birthplace of Lord Ram and a temple existed there.

The high court judgment, delivered in four civil suits, had said the 2.77-acre land be divided equally among three parties — the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla. “The Sangh believes a grand Ram temple should be constructed soon at the birthplace of Lord Ram. And land should be allotted at the birthplace for temple construction. With the construction of the temple, an atmosphere of unity and harmony will be created.

“With this in view, the Supreme Court should make an early decision and if there are any difficulties, the government should make a law to remove all hurdles in the way of giving land for temple at the Ram Janmabhoomi site,” Kumar said in a statement. Kumar said the high court has accepted that the said site is the birthplace of Lord Ram. “Ever since this andolan was started by saints, we have supported it and will continue to support them in their decisions in future,” he said.

The Supreme Court on Monday fixed the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case for the first week of January before an “appropriate bench”, which will decide the schedule of hearing. A three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, said the future course of hearing in January next year on the appeals filed against the high court verdict will be decided by that bench.