Ram Temple Land Row: Trust says allegations baseless after opposition alleges scam

The land prices have rocketed in Ayodhya following the Supreme Court verdict.

Ram Temple Land Scam: The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust has rubbished the allegations of a land scam levelled by opposition leaders Tejnarayan Pandey Pawan of Samajwadi Party and Sanjay Singh of Aam Aadmi Party. The trust’s general secretary Champat Rai said that the organisation is committed to full transparency and has purchased the land at a cheaper price compared to the market rate. Rai said that the trust is working to give a grand shape to the Ram Temple premises and make it comfortable for visitors keeping in mind Vastu Shastra. He said that the trust is purchasing land on the east and west side after agreement from the land/temple owners.

“Teerth Kshetra has decided to rehabilitate each organisation/individual being displaced due to the process. Even the rehabilitation land is being selected as per the consent of the affected people,” said Rai.

Reacting to the land deal in question, he said that 1.2 hectare Bagh Bijesi land in Ayodhya was purchased in a transparent manner after the consent of important temples like Kaushalya Sadan.

“It is notable that the said land is a prime location near Ayodhya Railway Station. Agreements were done with different parties for this land in 2011, 2017 and 2019. On research, we found this land suitable for us and we contacted the owner. The asked value of the land as compared to the present market price and the final price was agreed at Rs 1423 per square feet which is way less than the market price….The Teerth Kshetra got the land registered transparently,” said Champat Rai. He added that the payment was made directly into the bank account and taxes were also paid.

The land prices have rocketed in Ayodhya following the Supreme Court verdict. According to PTI, some local real estate agent/dealers claimed that the market price for the 12,000-square metre plot bought in March by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Kshetra Trust in Ayodhya is actually three times what it paid. According to some property dealers, the land the trust bought for Rs 18.5 crore is worth Rs 5,000 per square foot. Local dealer Saurabh Vikram Singh put its market price at over Rs 60 crore, reported PTI.

Sanjay Singh and Pawan Pandey had claimed that the trust bought the land for over Rs 18 crore from people who purchased it for just Rs 2 crore — just minutes earlier. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the deal betrayed the faith of the devout who had donated money for the construction of the Ram temple.

The Ram temple trust has bought the land from Sultan Ansari and Ravi Mohan Tiwari who had purchased the 1,29,980 sq feet of land spread over plot numbers 243, 244 and 246 from Harish Pathak and his wife Kusum Pathak for Rs 2 crore.

On March 18, 2021, Ansari and Tiwari paid up and the land was transferred to them. The temple trust then bought it from them, through Champat Rai, at Rs 18.4 crore.