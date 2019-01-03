Ram Temple issue: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat says only a Mandir will be built in Ayodhya

By: | Published: January 3, 2019 8:45 AM

Ram Temple issue: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat's remarks bear significance as it came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi

MOHAN BHAGWATRashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat has emphasized that a Ram temple will be built in Ayodhya. “Only a temple will come up in Ayodhya. We have faith in Lord Ram. It does not take time for time to change,” he said while replying to a query on the Ram mandir issue with just a few months left for the Lok Sabha polls, the schedule of which will bring in force the Model Code of Conduct. Bhagwat’s remarks bear significance as it came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a interview hinted that any decision on an ordinance on the Ram temple could only be taken after the completion of the judicial process. However, the Prime Minister stressed that the Centre was ready to make all efforts to fulfil its responsibility.

The RSS chief said the saffron organisation stood by the statement given by its general secretary, Bhaiyyaji Joshi, on the temple issue. Joshi had Tuesday said the general public and also those in power wanted that a Ram temple be built at the disputed site in the holy town of Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier, speaking at a function organised by the Sevasadan Shikshan Sanstha, Bhagwat emphasised on need-based and the practical form of education. “There is no dispute that the education policy should change and the change should be from the basics,” he said “It has been said that a new education policy has been introduced, but there is no time for its implementation. Its implementation would depend on what happens next,” Bhagwat said.

Stock Market

