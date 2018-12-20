Ram temple issue: Amit Shah wants Supreme Court to announce verdict quickly, says people of India want a grand mandir in Ayodhya

By: | Published: December 20, 2018 7:41 AM

Ram temple issue: Amit Shah's remarks came a day after party MPs, especially those from Uttar Pradesh, posed tough questions over the issue during the parliamentary party meeting held in the national capital on Tuesday.

BJP president Amit Shah

BJP president Amit Shah has asserted that the party wants the construction of the Ram temple to be done “at the exact spot” in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya. He also claimed that the case would not “go beyond ten days” if the Supreme Court were to conduct “day-to-day hearings”, according to reports. Shah’s remarks came a day after party MPs, especially those from Uttar Pradesh, posed tough questions over the issue during the parliamentary party meeting held in the national capital on Tuesday. Home Minister Rajnath Singh had presided over the meeting since both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah were not in the national capital.

Shah exuded confidence that the hearings will commence in January as per schedule, and the Supreme Court would pronounce “whatever the decision” promptly. Shah claimedthe entire country wants the construction of “a grand Ram temple” in Ayodhya. “Ayodhya is a title issue. The BJP clearly states that we want to build a grand Ram temple at the exact spot and it is the demand of the entire nation… The case was pending before the Supreme Court much before 2014. Lawyers of both the Centre and UP government requested the court to give priority to the case,” Shah was quoted as saying at an event in Mumbai.

Read Also: Ram temple dilemma for PM Modi, Amit Shah: BJP MPs pose uneasy questions at key party meet

Shah also said that “the case should be cleared at the earliest. Whatever the decision… it should be taken at the earliest… It is important to a lot of people… sentiments of people across the country… Crores of people believe that the temple should be built there.”

On October 29, the Supreme Court ordered listing of pleas against the Allahabad High Court order in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit before an “appropriate bench” in the first week of January to fix a date for hearing. The apex cort also ignored Uttar Pradesh government’s plea for early hearing in the Ayodhya matter.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Ram temple issue: Amit Shah wants Supreme Court to announce verdict quickly, says people of India want a grand mandir in Ayodhya
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
A New Beginning
Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition