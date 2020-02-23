Ram Temple in Ayodhya to be developed on VHP’s model, construction to begin within six months

Ram Mandir will be developed on the VHP’s model designed 30 years ago.

VHP Ram Mandir Model: The grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be based on a 30-year-old model designed by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP). The model was developed by the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas three decades ago.

However, some changes may be introduced to the temple’s proposed shape and scale, Swami Govind Dev Giri, a member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, said. VHP’s model of the temple has two storeys, while there is a buzz around raising the height of the temple from 125 feet to 160 feet and also add an additional third floor.

“The temple will be built based on the VHP’s map.There can be changes to its proposed shape and scale,” he said.

VHP leader and secretary of the trust Champat Rai said the existing model of the temple will be used to ensure that there is no delay in starting construction work.

“Our priority right now is to build it according to the VHP model,” Rai said.

Any decision regarding changes in the temple’s design including increasing its height or storey will be taken later, he added.

Meanwhile, trust chief Nritya Gopal Das told PTI that the construction of the temple will start within six months on the already finalised model.

“The temple will be built where Lord Ram dwells in Ayodhya. It will be on the lines of the model shown earlier. It might see a slight change. Neither will the temple be built on chanda nor with government finance. It will be constructed with people’s help,” he said.

Earlier, there were reports that the work will begin on Ram Navami which falls on April 2. Ram Navami is celebrated to mark the birth of Lord Ram.

The next meeting of the trust will take place on March 3-4 in Ayodhya. The members are likely to finalise dates of ‘bhoomipujan’ and commencement of temple construction.