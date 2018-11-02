Ram temple hearing in Supreme Court: RSS says it will start 1992-like movement if needed, claims Hindus felt ‘insulted’ by SC

Ram temple hearing in Supreme Court: The RSS also disclosed that the Ram temple issue was among various matters discussed between BJP president Amit Shah met Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat during their meeting on Friday.

Ram temple hearing in Supreme Court: Bhaiyyaji Joshi was speaking to media after a three-day RSS conclave here in Maharashtra.

Ram temple hearing in Supreme Court: Reiterating its demand for construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh has claimed that Hindus were feeling “insulted” by the Supreme Court’s observation that the issue is not a priority. RSS general secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi said that movement similar to 1992 will be initiated if required. Babri masjid was demolished by a group of people on December 6, 1992. Several hearings in courts to resolve the issue.

Joshi was speaking to media after a three-day RSS conclave here in Maharashtra. “Will not hesitate to launch an agitation for Ram temple, if needed, but since the matter is in the Supreme Court, there are restrictions,” Joshi was quoted as saying by PTI. Joshi said that RSS respects the Supreme Court and urge it to take into consideration sentiments of hindus. He earlier said that the RSS was “not putting pressure” on the government as “we respect the law and the Constitution which is why there has been delay.”

The RSS also disclosed that the Ram temple issue was among various matters discussed between BJP president Amit Shah met Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat during their meeting on Friday.

“The wait for the Court’s verdict has been too long. Since the matter was listed on October 29, we felt Hindus would get good news before Diwali. But the Supreme Court deferred the hearing,” he said. “We will not hesitate to launch an agitation for Ram temple if needed. But since the matter is in the Supreme Court, there are restrictions,” he added.

On October 29, the SC adjourned the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case for the first week of January 2019 before an appropriate bench, which will decide the schedule of hearing. A three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, said the appropriate bench will decide the future course of hearing in January on the appeals filed against the Allahabad High Court verdict in the Ayodhya land dispute case.

“We have our own priorities. Whether the matter will be heard in January, February or March, the appropriate bench will decide,” it had said when Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and advocate C S Vaidyanathan, appearing for the Uttar Pradesh government and deity Ramlala respectively, sought early listing of the appeals in the case.

