Ram temple hearing in Supreme Court Live Updates: CJI-headed bench to hear Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case today

Ram temple hearing in Supreme Court Live Updates: A Supreme Court bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice S K Kaul will on Friday hear a raft of pleas pertaining to the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case. As many as 14 pleas have been filed against the 2010 Allahabad High Court judgement in which it dirceted that the 2.77-acre land should be partitioned equally among the three parties — the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla. Earlier, the apex court on October 29 had fixed the matter in the first week of January before.
Any observation by the top on the issue will have a major political bearing with Lok Sabha election is barely a few months away. Earlier, the apex court on October 29 had fixed the matter in the first week of January before an “appropriate bench”, which will decide the schedule of hearing. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) have pressed for their demands. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hinted any decision in this regard will be taken after the Supreme Court’s observation.
"Let the judicial process take its own course. Don't weigh it in political terms. Let the judicial process be over. After the judicial process is over, whatever be our responsibility as government, we are ready to make all efforts," the Prime Minister said during an interview, broadcast by several TV channels. PM Modi's comments came amidst heightened demands by Hindutava organisations, including the RSS, for an ordinance for an early construction of the temple.
