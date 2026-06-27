The donation row around the Ram temple in Ayodhya deepened on Saturday, with Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust confirming that its general secretary Champat Rai and member Anil Mishra have submitted their resignations.

The development comes two days after the Uttar Pradesh Police arrested eight people in connection with the alleged embezzlement of donations received at the temple.

Nearly Rs 80 lakh in cash and some foreign currency have been recovered from the accused, reported The Indian Express quoting police officials. A former driver of Rai is among those arrested.

Trust says donations, silver ornaments safe

In a statement, Trust treasurer Govind Dev Giri said the resignations have been received and will be placed before the Trust at its next meeting.

Giri said the trustees were “shocked, hurt, and deeply saddened” by the developments and were committed to ensuring a fair investigation. He also said the Trust was duty-bound to restore the faith of devotees.

The Trust sought to reassure devotees that silver bricks, ornaments and other items donated privately to the temple were safe and properly accounted for.

“We demand that those guilty get stringent punishment,” Giri said, adding that the Trust would ensure such a situation does not arise again.

How the controversy began

The row first gathered pace earlier this month after allegations surfaced that donations made by devotees had been siphoned off. Samajwadi Party leader Tej Narayan ‘Pawan’ Pandey had alleged that donations worth Rs 5 crore to Rs 7.5 crore were misappropriated.

Following the allegations, the state government set up a Special Investigation Team on June 13 at the request of the temple Trust.

The SIT examined the donation management chain, including cash collection, counting, storage, accounting procedures, access control and CCTV surveillance.

According to people familiar with the probe interviewed by PTI, the preliminary inquiry flagged prima facie irregularities in the handling of cash and valuables offered by devotees.

Eight arrested after FIR

An FIR was later lodged on the Trust’s complaint. The accused have been booked under provisions dealing with offences such as criminal breach of trust, cheating, theft and criminal conspiracy, along with the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The eight accused were produced before an anti-corruption court and sent to judicial custody. Police are expected to seek their remand for further questioning to trace the alleged money trail and recover any additional cash or valuables linked to the case.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had earlier said action would follow once the SIT’s preliminary report was received. “The government will not tolerate messing with the faith,” he said, while attacking the Opposition over the issue.

The Ram temple Trust was set up by the Centre after the 2019 Supreme Court verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute. The temple, one of the most politically and religiously significant projects in the country, receives donations from devotees in India and abroad.