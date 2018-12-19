Ram temple dilemma for PM Modi, Amit Shah: BJP MPs pose uneasy questions at key party meet

Narendra Modi and Amit Shah

Amidst intense pressure form the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) over the construction of Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya, the chorus seeking action from Prime Minister Narendra Modi-headed government on this front is getting shriller within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). At the parliamentary party meeting held in the national capital on Tuesday, a number of BJP MPs wanted to know whether the government is mulling to bring a Bill to start the process of temple construction, The indian Express has reported.

Several Members of Parliament (MPs) from Uttar Pradesh joined BJP representative in Parliament from Salempur Ravindra Kushwaha seeking to know the current stance of the government on the issue during the meeting yesterday. Another MP from Ghosi in Uttar Pradesh Hari Narayan Rajbhar wanted to know the government’s exact plan.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, who presided over the meet in the absence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah, asked the MPs to have faith and remain calm as the issue is close to the heart of every party leader.

While Kushwaha chose not to divulge too many details about what transpired in the meeting, Rajbhar said Singh asked them to wait. “Whatever I have said was within the parliamentary party meeting forum. I should not disclose it,” Kushwaha told IE. Rajbhar said he had raised the issue at the meeting and asked the government when will the Bill be brought. “Rajnathji asked us to wait… When the domes were brought down in 1992, no one had taken permission of the court. Now the controversial structure doesn’t even exist there. So people should build the temple. It’s a matter of faith,” Rajbhar said.

According to the report, as a section of BJP MPs are of the opinion that reviving the demand for the Ram temple is the need of the hour to retain the party’s core support base, in the wake of the defeats in the recently concluded assembly elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.