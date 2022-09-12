Ram Temple construction update: Trust sets estimated cost of building main temple at Rs 1800 crore

Ahead of the grand opening of the Ram temple in Ayodhya for all devotees in December 2023, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, tasked with the responsibility of the temple construction, has informed that an estimated amount of Rs 1800 crore will be incurred to build the main temple complex, PTI reported, adding that over 40 per cent of the construction has already been completed.

A meeting of the Trust was held on Sunday where it approved its rules and manual, besides approving space for idols of prominent Hindu seers in the temple complex. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust was formed over the Supreme Courts order.

Based on a report by experts, the committee has estimated that Rs 1,800 crore would be spent on the construction of the Ram temple only. Fourteen of the 15 trust members attended the marathon meeting on Sunday, general secretary of the trust, Champat Rai, said.

Rai further told the news agency that the bye-laws and rules for the temple complex were finalised following extensive deliberation by the committee.

Nripendra Mishra, the chairman of the construction committee, and Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, the trust’s chairman, were present at the meeting. Other members of the committee who were present included Dr. Anil Mishra, Kameshwar Chaupal, and Udupi Peethadheeshwar Vishwatriksha Prasannacharya. In addition, former District Magistrate Nitish Kumar, who is an ex-officio member of the committee, was also present while several members attended the meeting virtually.

Meanwhile, demolition activities for improving the roads around the temple complex are also underway in full swing, the trust officials said. The officials of the trust told PTI that a huge foundation has been laid to ensure the temple’s longevity and stability.

Moreover, a two-storey parikrama road would be constructed, which would be enclosed by a total of eight acres of land. The entrance of this road on the eastern part of the complex will be made of sandstone. For the santum sanctorum, white marble from the Makrana hills in Rajasthan will be used.