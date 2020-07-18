Ram Temple construction: PM Modi to lay the foundation in August? What Ram Janmabhoomi Trust said

“After the situation becomes normal, funds are collected and all drawings for the construction of the temple are complete, we think the construction will be completed within 3-3.5 years,” the Trust said.

Ram Temple construction: The Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust on Saturday said that once the situation normalises, the construction of Ram Temple will be completed within 3-3.5 years. Today, the Trust met for the second time to discuss the construction plan.

Giving out the details, Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra Trust General Secretary Champat Rai said that Larsen and Toubro was collecting samples for soil testing. After that drawings of the temple’s foundation would be made on the basis of the strength of soil. “Work to lay down the foundation will begin on the basis of the drawing,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.

He further said that in the meeting, it was discussed that 10 crore families across four Lakh localities of the country would be contacted — after monsoon and when the situation becomes normal — for financial support to build the temple. “After the situation becomes normal, funds are collected and all drawings for the construction of the temple are complete, we think the construction will be completed within 3-3.5 years,” Champat Rai said.

The Trust has also invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lay the foundation of the Ram Temple. “We have sent the Prime Minister two dates to choose from – either August 3 or August 5 – as the date to lay down the foundation of the Ram Temple. The construction will begin on the date he deems fit,” Kameshwar Chaupal said.