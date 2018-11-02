Ram Temple at Ayodhya: RSS says may organise 1992-like movement if required

By: | Published: November 2, 2018 3:19 PM

The Supreme Court's decision to defer the matter until next year has mounted pressure on the government to act on the Ayodhya temple issue.

ayodhya verdict, rss, ram mandir issue, Bhaiyyaji Joshi, Ram Temple Ayodhya, ayodhya issueIn 1992, a large crowd of Hindu karsevaks had demolished Babri mosque at Ayodhya. (PTI)

RSS general secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi on Thursday hinted at a ‘1992-like’ movement to construct Ram Temple at Ayodhya if a need arises. Joshi was responding to a question on whether RSS would consider a movement again on Ayodhya. He said: “We will do if required.” In 1992, a large crowd of Hindu karsevaks had demolished Babri mosque at Ayodhya.

Reacting to the Supreme Court adjourning the Ayodhya hearing till January 2019, the RSS general secretary said that it is the prerogative of the court to fix the date of hearing. “However, when the chief justice said that he has different priorities, it hurt us deeply,” Bhaiyyaji said.

He further said that the apex court should respect the sentiment of people and decide on the matter at the earliest.

When asked about the demand of an ordinance to construct the Ram Temple, Bhaiyyaji said that those who are demanding a law are well within their rights to do so. “If there is no decision on this, we will urge the government to explore other options,” he said.

The Supreme Court’s decision to defer the matter until next year has mounted pressure on the government to act on the Ayodhya temple issue. There have been calls from Hindu groups as well as from within the government to move ahead on its promise of building a Ram temple in Ayodhya through the legislative route.

BJP MP Rakesh Sinha on Wednesday announced that he will introduce a private member bill on Ram Temple in the Parliament in the upcoming winter session. He also asked the opposition leaders including Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav to clear their stand and take a position on Ram Temple.

Earlier, senior BJP leader Giriraj Singh said that Hindus are running out of patience over Ram Temple. Vishva Hindu Parishad has also asked the government to bring an ordinance to construct Ram Temple at Ayodhya.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Ram Temple at Ayodhya: RSS says may organise 1992-like movement if required
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Diwali Car Discounts
Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Railways Boost!
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
RBI, Government at Loggerheads
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition