Ram Temple at Ayodhya: RSS says may organise 1992-like movement if required

RSS general secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi on Thursday hinted at a ‘1992-like’ movement to construct Ram Temple at Ayodhya if a need arises. Joshi was responding to a question on whether RSS would consider a movement again on Ayodhya. He said: “We will do if required.” In 1992, a large crowd of Hindu karsevaks had demolished Babri mosque at Ayodhya.

Reacting to the Supreme Court adjourning the Ayodhya hearing till January 2019, the RSS general secretary said that it is the prerogative of the court to fix the date of hearing. “However, when the chief justice said that he has different priorities, it hurt us deeply,” Bhaiyyaji said.

He further said that the apex court should respect the sentiment of people and decide on the matter at the earliest.

When asked about the demand of an ordinance to construct the Ram Temple, Bhaiyyaji said that those who are demanding a law are well within their rights to do so. “If there is no decision on this, we will urge the government to explore other options,” he said.

The Supreme Court’s decision to defer the matter until next year has mounted pressure on the government to act on the Ayodhya temple issue. There have been calls from Hindu groups as well as from within the government to move ahead on its promise of building a Ram temple in Ayodhya through the legislative route.

BJP MP Rakesh Sinha on Wednesday announced that he will introduce a private member bill on Ram Temple in the Parliament in the upcoming winter session. He also asked the opposition leaders including Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav to clear their stand and take a position on Ram Temple.

Earlier, senior BJP leader Giriraj Singh said that Hindus are running out of patience over Ram Temple. Vishva Hindu Parishad has also asked the government to bring an ordinance to construct Ram Temple at Ayodhya.