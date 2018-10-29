Ram temple: Asaduddin Owaisi challenges Modi government to bring ordinance

Every Tom, Dick and Harry of BJP, RSS, VHP is saying this. You are in power. Let us see. I challenge them to do it,” Owaisi told reporters. (File)

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi Monday challenged the Modi government to bring in an ordinance for early construction of the Ram temple at Ayodhya, amid demands within BJP and some Sangh Parivar outfits to do so. Soon after the Supreme Court said the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute cases would be heard by an appropriate bench in the first week of January 2019, voices emerged within the BJP, favouring early construction of the temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya.

Asked if the government may bring an Ordinance under pressure following the demands, Owaisi asked “why don’t they bring it…let them do it.every time they are threatening”. Every Tom, Dick and Harry of BJP, RSS, VHP is saying this. You are in power. Let us see. I challenge them to do it,” Owaisi told reporters here.

A three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi Monday said the future course of hearing in January next year on appeals filed against the Allahabad High Court verdict in the Ayodhya land dispute case would be decided by that bench. Owaisi said the Apex Court had taken a considered decision that the matter would be heard by an appropriate bench in January (next year) and it would decide the dates.

They had also rejected the Uttar Pradesh government’s contention for an early hearing, he said. On Union Minister Giriraj Singh’s comments that Hindus were running out of patience on the Ram temple issue, Owaisi challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi,now in Japan,to change

the Attorney General and appoint Giriraj Singh as AG and said he (Giriraj) could then present it before the Supreme Court.

“I would urgently demand that PM Modi, who is on his trip to Japan… maybe from there he can order on a decision to be taken that the next AG should be Giriraj Singh. Once he (Giriraj) is made AG, he can say the same thing in front of the Supreme Court, Owaisi said.

On BJP president Amit Shah’s comments on Sabarimala,he said the nation is run on the Constitution and cannot be run on the “whims and desires of an individual”.

“…whatever he has said is a clear violation of Supreme Court…you are openly committing contempt and it is high time his speech is taken as contempt of Supreme Court,”Owaisi said.

Shah had during his one day trip to Kerala on October 27 alleged that an Emergency-like situation prevails in Kerala with the government playing with fire in quelling with brutal force, protests by Ayyappa devotees on the Sabarimala issue.

He listed court verdicts which had not been implemented, including on ‘Jallikattu’ (traditional bull taming sport of Tamil Nadu) and prohibiting loudspeakers in mosques and said “impractical” directions should not be given by courts and they should pass orders that can be implemented.