Ram Navami violence: Bengal tense, internet suspended, Section 144 clamped in Hooghly

Days after the clashes in Howrah, fresh violence broke out during the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Shobha yatra in West Bengal’s Hooghly district on Sunday.

Prohibitory orders have been imposed and the internet suspended in Hooghly district till 10 pm on Monday after two groups came to blows during Ram Navami processions on Sunday.

BJP MLA Biman Ghosh, who was part of a rally, was injured as stones were thrown and people clashed in Rishra.

According to the police, two Ram Navami rallies were organised in the Rishra police station area on Sunday. The second one came under attack near Wellington Jute Mill More on GT Road around 6.15 pm.

As the clashes escalated, several vehicles were set on fire and miscreants ran amok, indulging in arson and violence. Police have so far arrested 12 people in connection with the incident.

The BJP took to social media to share purported videos of those participating in the procession who were running for cover amid heavy stone-pelting. BJP state president Dilip Ghosh, who was leading the second rally, told news agency PTI: “People were marching peacefully to the Jagannath temple when stones were thrown at them.”

Hitting out at the Trinamool Congress government for its seeming failure to maintain law and order in Hooghly, Ghosh said, “Despite the violence in Howrah, the Trinamool Congress government continues to neglect law and order. Mamata Banerjee is only interested in doing politics.” Ghosh accused the chief minister of giving a “clean chit to some people” on account of their religion.

“Hindus are scared in West Bengal as they fear being attacked again,” said Ghosh.

However, West Bengal’s industry minister Shashi Panja accused the BJP of resorting to vandalism, and disrupting peace in the state. “The BJP is known for vandalism of public property, and triggering communal violence all over the country,” she charged, adding that the West Bengal government condemns this kind of violence and is taking strict measures to ensure that peace is not disrupted in the state.

Questioning the need to organise the religious processions two days after Ram Navami, Trinamool Congress leader Joyprakash Majumdar asked why is the BJP so hell-bent on taking out Ram Navami processions during the holy month of Ramzan? “The BJP wants to engineer riots in Bengal to create instability for political gains,” he told PTI.

Majumdar claimed that some participants in the rally were brandishing swords, which created panic among people.

A large contingent of police was deployed to maintain law and order in the area.

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Sunday assured that miscreants who are responsible for the violence during the Shobha yatra in Hooghly will be arrested.

Also Read Security tightened after Assam CM receives threat call from pro-Khalistan activist



While talking to ANI, Bose said, “Reinforcement rushed to the spot, and culprits will be booked tonight itself and put behind the bars. We’re determined. This kind of hooliganism thwarts democratic processes.”

He added, “Hooligans and thugs will be crushed with an iron hand. They will be made to curse the day they were born. Democracy can’t be derailed. The state is determined to put an end to this arson and looting. Lawbreakers will soon realise that they’re playing with fire.”

The BJP has now written to union home minister Amit Shah seeking his immediate intervention. “Today, another attack was made on the Ram Navami procession at Rishra in Hooghly district where our Hon’ble MP and All India Vice President Dilip Ghosh was participating. Along with the Ram Bhaktas he too was attacked by stone pelting. His vehicle was torched and incidents of arsoning and fire happened as police stood still as mere spectators which strengthened our allegations that there is definite support from the ruling party TMC, and section of the administration led by Mamata Banerjee (sic),” the letter read.

Clashes had broke out between members of the Hindu and Muslim communities during Ram Navami processions in the neighbouring Howrah district on Thursday and Friday, leading to the arrest of 45 people.

BJP leader Raju Jha shot dead

Meanwhile, BJP leader Raju Jha was shot dead by unidentified people in the state’s Purba Bardhaman district on Saturday evening. A senior police official told news agency ANI that the victim was a Durgapur-based businessman, and he along with his team was on his way to Kolkata when unidentified people attacked him outside a sweet shop in Amra in the Shaktigarh police station area.

According to the police, Jha was rushed immediately to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead upon arrival. The other men who were with him were injured and are undergoing treatment at the hospital.

It is an unfortunate incident and an investigation is underway, Kamanasish Sen, SP Purba Bardhaman, told ANI.