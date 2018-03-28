Ram Navami clashes in West Bengal: Governor K N Tripathi appeals for peace post violence

Tripathi’s comment comes in the backdrop of violence in various parts of the state over the celebration of Ram Navami on Sunday. (PTI)

In the wake of violence on the occasion of Ram Navami, West Bengal Governor K N Tripathi today appealed for peace and said everybody should perform their religious practices peacefully. Tripathi’s comment comes in the backdrop of violence in various parts of the state over the celebration of Ram Navami on Sunday. “There should not be any riot or violence. And people should perform their religious practice peacefully,” Tripathi told PTI. When asked whether he has any piece of advice for the state government, Tripathi said, “whatever I have to say to the state government, I’ll communicate separately”.

Heavy police force was deployed in the Raniganj area of West Bengal yesterday after clashes broke out between two groups on Monday over a Ram Navami procession, killing one person and injuring two police officers, a district official said. In another incident, one person was killed and five police personnel were injured in group clash in Purulia.

Sword-wielding BJP supporters had defied the state government’s ban on armed rallies on Ram Navami. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had directed the director general of police to instruct all superintendents of police to take strong action against those who carried arms in the rallies.