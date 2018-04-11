Ram Nath Kovind in Swaziland: Two MoUs signed, India announces help to construct new Parliament; key takeaways

President Ram Nath Kovind with King Mswati III of Swaziland

President Ram Nath Kovind is on a state visit to three African countries — Equatorial Guinea, Swaziland and Zambia. On Wednesday, he was in Swaziland where he met King Mswati III. This was the first ever visit to Swaziland by an Indian President. Accompanied by his wife Savita, Union Minister Mansukh Mandavia, MP Ponnusamy Venugopal and senior government officials, the President arrived here on Monday. He was received by the King himself.

The President held delegation-level talks with the King at Mandvulo Royal Palace after inspecting the Guard of Honour. The King and Ram Nath Kovind also held brief one-on-one discussion. The two sides two MoUs on cooperation in health sector and exemption of visas for diplomat/service passport holders.

Ram Nath Kovind also announced opening of an Indian Embassy in Swaziland. Besides, he said that New Delhi will offer one million USD to the Swaziland National Disaster Management Agency to battle the El Nino phenomenon. The country has experienced drought for two successive years due to El Nino phenomenon. On April 10, Kovind addressed the Swaziland Parliament where he said that India is keen to share expertise and experience with all of the African continent.

He commended the MPs on their efforts to transform Swaziland into a developed country by 2022 and announced that India would support construction of the new Parliament building of Swaziland through technical and financial assistance. He said that the Indian government will set up 20 solar charging stations in areas of the Swaziland where people have low access to electricity.

In a special ceremony, the King conferred the country’s highest honour ‘Order of the Lion’ on Ram Nath Kovid. King Mswati III expressed confidence that Kovind’s visit will set India-Swaziland relations on a new trajectory.

The President also opened the Information Technology Centre in the Royal Science and Technology Park that has been built through the credit line of 20 million USD from India.