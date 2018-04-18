Ram Nath Kovind in Jammu: President terms Kathua rape shameful, says society responsible for safety of children

President Ram Nath Kovind terms Kathua rape shameful. (Source: ANI)

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday termed the Kathua rape and murder case a ‘shameful’ incident. While addressing the sixth convocation of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University at Katra in Jammu and Kashmir, President questioned the kind of society we are developing. Kovind said that after seven decades of independence incident like Kathua, occurring in any part of the country is shameful.

“After, 70 years of independence such an incident occurring in any part of the country is shameful. We have to think what kind of society are we developing,” he said at the event.

The President also said it is society’s responsibility to ensure such incidents do not occur to any girl or woman in the country. He added that society has to assure that all types of crime against girls and women are curbed and education can play an important role in achieving this goal.

“It is our responsibility to ensure such a thing does not happen to any girl or woman. The most beautiful thing in this world is the smiling face of a child. And the security of our children is the greatest success of our society. It is a responsibility of the society to give security and a sense of safety to them,” the President said.

The President also highlighted the contribution and success of women’s in different fields, including India’s success in recently concluded Commonwealth games at Goldcoast. He said daughters of India have brought laurels to the country.

“Daughters of India have brought laurels to the country in Commonwealth Games 2018 including Manika Batra from Delhi, Mary Kom, Mirabai Chanu and Sangeeta Chanu from Manipur, Manu Bhaker and Vinesh Phogat from Haryana, Saina Nehwal from Telangana and Heena Sidhu from Punjab,” Kovind said.

Kovind is on a two-day visit to Jammu. This is also his first visit to the state after becoming the President. Earlier, he was received by Governor N N Vohra, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, Legislative Assembly Speaker Kavinder Gupta, Legislative Council Chairman Haji Anayat Ali, Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh and Revenue Minister Abdul Rehman Veeri at the Technical airport.