President Ram Nath Kovind will on Sunday arrive to Gujarat on a two-day visit. The President will grace the 66th annual convocation of Gujarat University in Ahmedabad on Sunday. On January 22 he will address the 66th annual convocation of the Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda. On the same day, the President will grace the 150th anniversary celebrations of Akshar Deri at Gondal, before returning to Delhi.