Ram Mandir Trust reserves 3 dates to hold ‘Ram Lalla’ consecration ceremony in Ayodhya

The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has proposed three dates in January next year for holding the consecration ceremony (kumbha abhishek) of the Lord Ram idol, a trust member said on Friday, reported PTI.

The trust members said that they would be sending an official invite to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The consecration ceremony of Ram Janmabhoomi will take place in the third week of January next year. Three dates – 21, 22, and 23 of January — have been fixed for the consecration ceremony. We will invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the ceremony which will also be attended by prominent sadhus and other dignitaries,” the trust’s General Secretary Champat Rai told PTI.

“The main event would be kept non-political. Guests from different political parties will also be invited, provided they have the intention to come. There will be no stage in the programme nor any public meeting,” he said.

The trust plans to invite over 25,000 Hindu religious leaders of 136 Sanatan traditions for the ceremony. At least 10,000 “special guests” will also be invited to the ceremony.

“The sanctum sanctorum of Ram Lalla is nearing completion. Now in the month of January the preparation for the grand event of ‘Pran Pratishtha’ is on in full swing,” said Anil Misra, a temple trust member.

On August 5, 2020, the Bhoomi Pujan programme for the temple was held, which was performed by PM Modi.