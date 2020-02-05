Ram Mandir Trust: One among 15 trustees to be a Dalit, says Amit Shah

Ram Mandir Trust: Amit Shah says one among 15 trustees to be a Dalit.

Ram Mandir Trust: Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Union Home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for announcing the decision to set up Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra which will oversee the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Terming the government’s decision as historic, Shah said that it strengthens social harmony.

“The Government of India has taken a historic decision to form Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra for the construction of Ram Mandir. It shows the government’s commitment towards the construction of the grand temple of Lord Shri Ram in Ayodhya,” he tweeted. “I congratulate him (PM Modi) for the announcement. Today is a day of great joy and pride for the whole of India,” Shah added.

The Home Minister further informed that the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra will have 15 trustees and one of them will be from the Dalit community. According to the statement made by PM Narendra Modi, the trust will be an autonomous body that will build the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya.

“There will be 15 trustees in the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust out of which one trustee will always be from the Dalit society,” Shah tweeted.

He said that the trust will be independent to take every decision related to the temple and 67 acres of land will be transferred to it. “I fully believe that the wait for centuries for millions of people will soon be over and they will be able to pay obeisance to Lord Shri Ram in his grand temple at his birthplace,” the BJP leader said.

Earlier this morning, PM Modi announced in Lok Sabha the formation of a trust to construct a Ram Temple in Ayodhya as directed by the Supreme Court in its landmark verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case on November 9 last year.

“We have readied a scheme for the development of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. A trust has been formed, it is called Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teertha Kshetra,” he said in the Lok Sabha soon after the meeting of the Union Cabinet.

“Let us all support construction of a grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya,” he said amid Jai Shri Ram slogans from treasury benches. He also said that the government has decided to transfer 67.703 acres land to the trust and the Uttar Pradesh government has agreed to give five acres of land to the UP Sunni Wakf Board as per the Supreme Court’s order.

A few hours later, the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet allotted five-acre land to Sunni Waqf Board in Dhannipur village in Ayodhya on the Lucknow highway, about 18 kms from the district headquarters.