PM Modi to inaugurate Ram Temple construction? Ram Mandir Trust invites Prime Minister to Ayodhya to lay foundation stone

The Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to visit Ayodhya for laying the foundation stone of the Ram Temple. Trust’s president Nritya Gopal Das said that he will ensure there is no crowding during his visit to the temple town.

“We have written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to visit Ayodhya and inaugurate the construction activities of Ram temple. We’ll ensure that there is no crowding,” he said.

According to reports, the construction work of the temple will begin in the month of Sawan. It is considered an auspicious month in the Hindu calendar.

According to Nritya Gopal Das, the ceremony could take place on August 5, the last day of Sawan. In his invitation to the Prime Minister, Gopal Das told PM Modi that if he cannot visit Ayodhya due to the prevailing situation in the country, he can participate in the event via video-conferencing.

The ground leveling work of the land has already been completed and cleaning of carved stones has been intensified with the help a Delhi firm. Over two dozen specialist workers have reached Ayodhya to complete the task. The stones were carved over the years at a karyashala (workshop) established by the Vishva Hindu Parishad in 1990.

Earlier on Sunday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the Ram Janmabhoomi site in Ayodhya and inspected the ongoing temple construction work. This was Adityanath’s second visit to the Ram Janmabhoomi site since March. Adityanath had last visited the site on March 25 when the Ram Lalla was shifted to new makeshift temple. The CM has donated Rs 11 lakh in his personal capacity for the construction of the Ram Mandir.