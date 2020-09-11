Ram Mandir trust account defrauded of Rs 6 lakh through fake cheques

Representational pic.

The Ram Mandir trust account has been defrauded of nearly Rs 6 lakh, news agency ANI reported. It said that Rs 6 lakh was withdrawn from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust account through two fake cheques.

According to police, the fraud was detected during the verification process of a third fake cheque. The transactions were carried out at the Punjab National Bank branch in Lucknow on September 1 and 3.

Ayodhya’s deputy inspector general, Deepak Kumar, said the amount was withdrawn using cloned cheques. The cloned cheques contained forged signatures of Champat Rai and another member of the trust.

Champat Rai, a VHP functionary and trust secretary, has filed an FIR with the Ayodhya police. No arrests have been made so far in connection with the case.

“Yesterday, Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra secretary Champat Rai filed an FIR that an amount of Rs 6 lakhs has been withdrawn from the trust’s account using two fraud cheques–one of Rs 2.5 lakh and Rs 3.5 lakh,” Ayodhya’s circle officer Rajesh Kumar Rai told ANI.

When the third cheque for Rs 9.86 lakh was presented to the Bank of Baroda on September 9, the bank called Champat Rai for verification.

Rai then searched the records of the chequebook and found the cheque bearing that number was still in his possession. He then filed an FIR with the Kotwali police station on Wednesday night.

“Somebody tried to steal money through two fake cheques — one of Rs 3.5 lakhs and one of Rs 2.5 lakhs. They have withdrawn Rs 4 lakh already. We have stopped further transactions for a few days and saved Rs 2 lakh,” trust’s accountant Deenanath Verma said.

The FIR has been registered against unknown persons under the IPC sections 419 (impersonation) and 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for cheating) and 471 (using forged cheque as original).

Deepak Kumar said that the initial investigation suggests negligence of the bank and involvement of its employees.