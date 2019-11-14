Ram Mandir should be built on lines of Cambodia’s Angkor Wat temple: Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati

Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati wants Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on lines of Angkor Wat.

Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati has demanded that the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya should be built on the lines of Angkor Wat temple in Cambodia. The world-famous Angkor Wat temple was originally constructed as a Hindu temple by the Khmer Empire. It was dedicated to Lord Vishnu. However, the temple was gradually transformed into a Buddhist temple towards the end of the 12th century. The temple complex is the largest religious monument in the world. It is spread in a site measuring 162.6 hectares.

“The grand temple was built in the 11th century there and the same temple is one of the most frequented religious places in the world. When the path is now clear for building the temple in Ayodhya, then the grand temple in Ayodhya should be on the lines of the grand temple in Cambodia,” the Shankaracharya of Jyotish and Sharda Dwarka Peeth said.

The Shankaracharya said that since the Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be built only once, it should be built by competent and deserving people. ‘The temple must be grand and large just like the world-famous temple of Cambodia,” he opined.

The process to set up a committee to start temple work in Ayodhya is currently underway. The government has three months’ time to frame the policy to begin work, according to the direction issued the Supreme Court in its November 9 verdict.

The Supreme Court’s Constitution bench with a majority verdict ruled that the entire 2.77 acres of land in Ayodhya to Ram Lalla as it rejected the Sunni Waqf Board’s claim over the ownership of the property. The court ordered the government to give five acres of land to the Muslim side for the construction of a mosque in the temple town.

The Shankaracharya had on Saturday, while welcoming the Supreme Court’s unanimous decision, objected to the direction to give alternate land to Muslims.