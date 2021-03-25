  • MORE MARKET STATS

Ram Mandir: Rs 57 crore collected from 27 lakh families in Vidarbha for temple construction in Ayodhya

By: |
March 25, 2021 10:26 AM

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) volunteers have collected funds worth Rs 57 crore from 27 lakh families in Maharashtra's Vidarbha region for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

ram templeA total of 20,64,622 volunteers, including 80,424 women, visited as many as 5,45,737 villages and 12,42,21,214 families in the country for the Ram temple donation drive, he said. (Photo source: IE)

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) volunteers have collected funds worth Rs 57 crore from 27 lakh families in Maharashtra’s Vidarbha region for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

RSS’s Vidarbha ‘prant karyavah’ Dipak Tamshettiwar told this in a press conference here on Wednesday.

Related News

“During the recently-concluded special donation campaign for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, 70,796 RSS volunteers, including 7,512 women, visited 12,310 villages and 27,67,991 families in Vidarbha and collected Rs 57 crore,” he said.

There are 11 districts in Vidarbha region- Yavatmal, Akola, Amravati, Wardha, Buldhana, Washim, Nagpur, Chandrapur, Bhandara, Gadchiroli and Gondia.

A total of 20,64,622 volunteers, including 80,424 women, visited as many as 5,45,737 villages and 12,42,21,214 families in the country for the Ram temple donation drive, he said.

However, he said that he did not have any information about the total amount collected under the drive across the country.

Tamshettiwar also said that Dattatreya Hosabale, who was recently elected as the ‘sar karyavah’ (general secretary) of the RSS, would start working from Nagpur, the Sangh’s headquarters, in a few months time.

Hosabale was elected to the post during the annual meeting of the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS), the Sangh’s highest decision-making body, held in Bengaluru.

“The base camp of Hosabale is Lucknow and RSS pracharaks keep moving across the country. Considering Hosabale’s schedule as decided before became the ‘sar karyavah’, Hosabale may come to Nagpur in next two to three months,” he said in response to a query.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Ram Mandir Rs 57 crore collected from 27 lakh families in Vidarbha for temple construction in Ayodhya
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Election 2021 Live Updates: BJP stalwarts to campaign in West Bengal, Assam ahead of first phase polls
2Assam Elections 2021: Check number of candidates in fray, key constituencies, other details
3Kerala nuns case: No case of human trafficking found, says Railways; Amit Shah assures strong action against culprits