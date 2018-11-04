Ram mandir row: BJP claims delay making Hindus anxious, saints allege ‘anti-temple’ people sitting in courts

With general elections only a few months away, the politically-sensitive Ram temple issue is taking the centre stage once again.

With general elections only a few months away, the politically-sensitive Ram temple issue is taking the centre stage once again. On Saturday, the BJP reacted for the first time to the Supreme Court’s October 29 decision to defer the hearing till January with general secretary Ram Madhav saying that the delay has left Hindu society and Ram mandir supporters ‘anxious’.

Drawing a parallel between what happened before 1992 and what was happening in the judiciary with regard to the issue now, Madhav said, “Similar judicial delay had happened before 1992 too. We do not want that such a situation arises again.”

Stressing that his remark should not be seen as a threat, he said, “We all want that the judicial process is expedited.”

The Babri Masjid was built in 1528-29 by Mir Baqi on orders of then Mughal emperor Babur. The mosque was, however, demolished on December 6, 1992 by Kar Sevaks who argued that the mosque was constructed on the site where Lord Ram was born. Later, the Archaeological Survey of India had undertaken excavation under the mosque and suggested that a temple existed at the site before the mosque.

The reaction from Madhav comes in the backdrop of RSS and VHP mounting pressure on the government to enact a law for early construction of the Ram temple. The BJP has been maintaining that the Ram temple was not a poll issue for the party but it is a matter of belief.

Earlier, Madhav had told ANI that 1992 dilly-dallying had led to certain consequences.

“It is very unfortunate that dilly-dallying about Ram Mandir on the part of the judiciary before 1992, is being repeated. So Ram Mandir supporters are feeling anxious and RSS has only articulated that,” he said.

When asked about the growing chorus for an ordinance he didn’t respond but added that it was because the judiciary has postponed the matter that anxious supporters of Ram temple and the Hindu society are asking the government to issue an ordinance.

Meanwhile, a two-day Akhil Bharatiya Sant Samiti convention began on Saturday to discuss the issue. On Saturday, saints demanded that the government should clear the way for a temple soon.

Swami Chinmayananda stated that the possibility of any dialogue with the opposite parties has ended. Chinmayananda was a Union minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.

“The historic mandate that the BJP had got in 2014 should not go in vain, and that if no decision was taken on Ram temple, it would create a crisis in society’s faith in the RSS and BJP,” he said.

However, Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas member Ram Vilas Vedanti advocated for building a temple through mutual consensus. He warned that if a temple is not constructed through mutual agreement, no one can stop communal riots.

“Law would be enacted to build the temple, Bill will be introduced and passed…but after that, no one can stop communal violence in the country. We don’t want a bloodbath, we want the country to remain peaceful,” Vedanti said while addressing the convention.

The former BJP lawmaker also noted that while the BJP may manage to get the Bill passed in the Lok Sabha smoothly, it will face a tough situation in the Rajya Sabha because it lacks a majority.

On building consensus on the matter, Vedanti said that he can assure that if a Tam temple is constructed in Ayodhya, a mosque will surely be built in Lucknow.

“A Muslim had donated stones for the temple recently,” Vedanti opined.

Jain muni Guptisagar from Haryana said: “Modiji, we need a truthful testimony in Parliament, a sign of resolve from those with 56-inch chests.” He added that the judiciary will never allow because “anti-temple people were sitting there for the last 70 years”.

Swami Pragyanand of Uttarakhand demanded that the Ram temple be built on the lines of Somnath temple in Gujarat.

Swami Vivekanandji Maharaj said that the situation is ideal for construction of Ram temple. He even called PM Modi “an incarnation of Lord Ram”.

“I feel that in devotion, Modiji is the incarnation of Lord Ram. If Ram temples are not built in his regime, it would be surprising,” he said.

Swami Jitendranand Saraswati, who came from Vrindavan, said that it was not the responsibility of Hindus alone to follow the Constitution of India. He added that if Muslims continued to have Sharia courts, the All India Sant Samiti will introduce kesariya (saffron) courts.

Saraswati also is the national general secretary of the All India Sant Samiti.

On October 29, the Supreme Court said that an appropriate bench will decide in January when to hear the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case.