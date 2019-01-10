Ram Mandir hearing LIVE Updates: Supreme Court’s Constitution bench to resume hearing today

Ram temple hearing in Supreme Court: Constitution bench to hear Ram Mandir case

Ayodhya Ram Mandir hearing in Supreme Court LIVE Updates: The Supreme Court will on Thursday hear a batch of petitions contesting the 2010 verdict of Allahabad High Court in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case. The matter will come up for hearing before the Constitution Bench headed by CJI Ranjan Gogoi. The other judges on the bench are Justice SA Bobde, Justice NV Ramana, Justice U Lalit and Justice DY Chandrchud. The matter has been listed for 10:30 am.

The Ram Mandir case has been pending in the top court for the last nine years. The court on Tuesday set up the Constitution Bench that will hear the petitions contesting three-way bifurcation of the 2.7 acres of land by Allahabad High Court in 2010 where once Babri Masjid stood. The court had last week heard the matter and said that further orders on the course of the hearing will be passed by an appropriate bench on January 10.