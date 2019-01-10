Ram Mandir hearing LIVE Updates: Supreme Court’s Constitution bench to resume hearing today

Ayodhya Ram Mandir hearing in Supreme Court LIVE Updates: The Supreme Court will on Thursday hear a batch of petitions contesting the 2010 verdict of Allahabad High Court in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case. The matter will come up for hearing before the Constitution Bench headed by CJI Ranjan Gogoi. The other judges on the bench are Justice SA Bobde, Justice NV Ramana, Justice U Lalit and Justice DY Chandrchud. The matter has been listed for 10:30 am.
The Ram Mandir case has been pending in the top court for the last nine years. The court on Tuesday set up the Constitution Bench that will hear the petitions contesting three-way bifurcation of the 2.7 acres of land by Allahabad High Court in 2010 where once Babri Masjid stood. The court had last week heard the matter and said that further orders on the course of the hearing will be passed by an appropriate bench on January 10.
Ram Mandir hearing update: VHP ups ante against Modi government
VHP’s international working president Alok Kumar has reiterated that the VHP is in favour of taking ordinance route. "The VHP continues to be of the firm opinion that legislation by Parliament is an expeditious way of resolving the disputes and would urge the Central government to bring in such legislation within its present term,” he said. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE
Ram Mandir hearing LIVE Updates: About Supreme Court's Constitution bench
A five-Judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court will hear the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case. The bench is headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi. The other judges on the bench are Justice SA Bobde, Justice NV Ramana, Justice UU Lalit and Justice DY Chandrchud. The four justices will become the Chief Justice at some point of time in future. While Justice Bobde will succeed Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi in November this year, Justice Ramana will succeed Justice Bobde followed by Justice Lalit and Justice Chandrachud.
Ram Mandir hearing in Supreme Court LIVE Updates: PM Modi breaks silence on Ram temple in Ayodhya
On January 1, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told news agency ANI that his government will not bring an ordinance on the issue of Ram Mandir when the matter is being heard in the Supreme Court. He had, however, said that all efforts will be made once the judicial process is over. Modi's remark came in the backdrop of saffron outfits such as RSS and VHP mounting pressure on the Central government for an ordinance to facilitate construction of the Ram Mandir. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE
Ram Mandir hearing LIVE Updates: What Supreme Court said on January 4
The Supreme Court on Friday deferred the hearing in the Ayodhya title suit till January 10. A bench headed by CJI Ranjan Gogoi stated that the bench that will hear a batch of cross petitions challenging the 2010 Allahabad High Court judgment on the case will decide the future course of the hearing. "This is the Ramjanmabhmi case? Yes? Ok. Listen to the order now. Further orders will be passed by the appropriate bench on January 10," CJI Ranjan Gogoi said asking lawyers in the case to come on January 10.
"Further orders in the matter will be passed on 10.1.2019 by the appropriate bench as may be constituted," Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul said.
The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has reiterated that it will not cede an inch of land for anything but a Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The VHP has been demanding from the Sunni Waqf Board to withdraw their petition. "The distribution of land is not acceptable to us and we want the whole land for Lord Ram," Champat Rai, international vice-president of VHP, said.
Former VHP leader Pravin Togadia has accused the ruling BJP of betraying the people on the Ram Mandir issue. Togadia had said that people who swore in the name of Ram Mandir have managed to make Rs 500-crore office for themselves in New Delhi, while Lord Ram continues to live under the open sky, in a tent. The firebrand leader had last year quit the VHP.
