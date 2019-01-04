Ram Mandir hearing: Law by parliament only option, says VHP after SC defers matter till January 10

Ram Mandir hearing in Supreme Court. VHP’s international working president Alok Kumar – PTI Photo

Ram Mandir hearing in Supreme Court: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Friday expressed disappointment over the Supreme Court’s decision to defer the hearing in Ram Mandir case till January 10. VHP’s international working president Alok Kumar said that it would have been better if the appropriate Supreme Court bench had been constituted before the hearing on October 29 last year.

The Supreme Court had in October deferred the hearing till the first week of January. The matter was taken up by the division bench comprising CJI Ranjan Gogoi and SK Kaul on Friday but the bench deferred hearing till January 10 saying an appropriate bench will take a call on this matter.

Kumar said that it is to be seen as to how the new bench responds to the matter, particularly about the request for a day-to-day hearing and early disposal of the appeals.

He reiterated that the VHP is in favour of taking ordinance route to begin the construction of a grand Ram Mandir at the disputed site in Ayodhya where Babri Masjid once stood.

‘The VHP continues to be of the firm opinion that legislation by Parliament is an expeditious way of resolving the disputes and would urge the Central government to bring in such legislation within its present term,” he said.

During the hearing on Friday that barely lasted for 30 seconds, the court said that an appropriate bench constituted by it will pass an order on January 10 for fixing the date of hearing.

“Further orders will be passed by an appropriate bench on January 10 for fixing the date of hearing the matter,” the court said.

Senior advocates Harish Salve and Rajeev Dhavan who was appearing for different parties, did not even get the opportunity to make any submission. The hearing did not even last 30 seconds.