Ram Mandir construction must begin now, says Shiv Sena citing huge mandate for NDA

Ram Mandir construction work: Raking up the long pending contentious issue of Ram Mandir once again, the Shiv Sena on Thursday said that the time is apt for the construction of the temple to begin. Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut told news agency ANI that the NDA has got a huge mandate and the Modi government must retain people's trust by addressing the Ram temple issue. "I feel this time around Ram temple's construction will start because if we don't, the country will stop trusting us. Now BJP has 303 MPs, Shiv Sena has 18, NDA has more than 350, what more is needed to construct the temple?" Sanjay Raut said. This is not for the first time that Shiv Sena has raised the Ram Mandir issue after Lok Sabha election results were announced on May 23. An editorial in the Uddhav Thackeray-led party's mouthpiece 'Saamana' on May 29 published an article titled 'Ram Ka Kaam Hoga' (Lord Ram's work will be done). It said that people have voted the party (BJP) to power again so that the rule of Ram be established in the country. Underlining that 'Ram is the identity and pride of India', the article said, "There is great excitement in the country after Modi's victory. The sacrifice of hundreds of people will not go in vain now. Lord Ram's work will be done definitely." What BJP said on Ram Mandir in election manifesto The Ram Mandir issue has constantly featured in the Bharatiya Janata Party's election manifesto since 1996. While the topic featured prominently in the party's election promises for the past elections, the 2019 'Sankalp Patra' mentioned it on the 40th page. The BJP in its manifesto reiterated that it will explore all possibilities within the "framework of the Constitution to facilitate the expeditious construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya". Ram Mandir case in Supreme The Supreme Court had in March this year ordered a mediation in the decades old Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case. The apex court appointed a three-member panel to mediate and come to 'permanent solution' to the sensitive issue. The top court had said that the mediation will be held in Faizabad and the proceedings be kept confidential. The Supreme Court had appointed Justice (retired) Kalifulla, Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and senior advocate Sriram Panchu as the members of the mediation panel.