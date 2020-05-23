Ram Mandir: Recovery of pillars, idol residues in Ayodhya demolishes view that SC judgement was majoritarian, says VHP

The land levelling work in Ayodhya is currently underway. Several pillars, remains of idols of gods and goddess and a five-feet tall Shivling have been recovered at the Ram Janmabhoomi site. (File pic)

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad has said that the recovery of temple remains, idol residues during levelling work at Ram Mandir construction site — Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya, put to rest all gossip involving the landmark judgement delivered by the Supreme Court in the decades-old Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case.

In a historic decision, the Constitution bench of the Supreme Court had on November 9 last year unanimously ruled that the disputed 2.77-acres land in Ayodhya belongs to Ram Lalla (the child deity). It had also directed the government to give a suitable land measuring five acres to the Sunni Waqf Board for construction of a mosque. It was after this judgement, several leaders including AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi had openly questioned the top court’s verdict.

“The recovery of items has put to rest all beliefs that judgement (of the Supreme Court) was majoritarian and there was no proof (of temple) and a mosque was not constructed after demolishing a temple,” VHP’s spokesperson Vinod Bansal said.

“It attests the fact that a grand temple existed and was razed down for a masjid,” he said.

The VHP leader also questioned the silence of pseudo seculars, intellectuals and communists on the recovery of pillars, stones and idols. “How much proof is required? All should respect the judgement delivered by the Supreme Court,” he said.

According to Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai, a five-feet tall Shivling, seven pillars of black touchstone, six pillars of red sandstone and remains of idols of gods and goddess have been discovered at the Ram Janmabhoomi site in Ayodhya during the land levelling work which has been going on for the last 10 days.

“We have discovered pillars in debris of the structure and carvings on sandstone. Found a Shivling there and a similar one at Kuber Teela,” he said.

The land levelling work in Ayodhya was started after due permission from district authorities, he said, adding that construction of the temple will begin soon. Earlier in March, Ram Lalla idol was shifted to a temporary structure near Manas Bhawan till completion of the construction of Ram Mandir.