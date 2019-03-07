Ram Mandir case: Asaduddin Owaisi favours mediation route, wants proceedings kept confidential

AIMIM leader Asaduddim Owaisi has supported Supreme Court's offer of mediation to permanently resolve the sensitive Ayodhya land dispute.

Asaduddin Owaisi, Ram Mandir hearingAIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi has backed Supreme Court’s suggestion to take mediation route on contentious Ram Mandir case

Firebrand Muslim leader and AIMIM chief Asaduddim Owaisi has backed the Supreme Court’s offer of mediation to permanently resolve the sensitive Ayodhya land dispute. In his remarks on Wednesday, Owaisi said that both sides have agreed to court monitored mediation to the Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid issue and demanded that the proceedings be kept confidential.

“Muslim side has accepted the SC suggestion for mediation and Nirmohi Akhara has also accepted it. When SC made the suggestion, Muslim side said the mediation should be court monitored and should be kept confidential,” he said.

On Wednesday, a five-judge Constitution bench headed by CJI Ranjan Gogoi said that the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute is not only between two private parties but it involves two communities. The court said that it wants the matter to be resolved amicably and reserved its order on whether the matter is to be referred for mediation. Besides CJI Ranjan Gogoi, the bench comprised Justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer.

While Hindu Mahasabha and Ram Lalla opposed Supreme Court’s mediation suggestion, the Muslim parties said that they are ready for mediation. Both the Hindu parties argued that the mediation is bound to fail because the land belongs to Lord Ram and they are not ready for any compromise.

The case has been pending before the court for almost last nine years. A total of 14 petitions have been filed in the top court contesting the 2010 Allahabad High Court’s order to bifurcate the disputed 2.77 acres of land equally among the three parties — Nirmohi Akhara, Ram Lalla and Sunni Waqf Board.

