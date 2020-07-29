Ram Mandir bhumi pujan: VHP plans Diwali-like celebrations, says 500-year old struggle to soon fructify

Ram Mandir bhumi pujan: Vishwa Hindu Parishad plans Diwali-like celebrations. (File photo PTI)

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has planned Diwali-like celebrations on August 5, the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over bhumi pujan of Ram Mandir.

VHP’s international joint general secretary Surendra Kumar Jain has appealed to the people of the country to celebrate the day by lighting diyas. He said that the 500-year old struggle of Hindu society will soon fructify.

Saints have also given a call to mark bhumi pujan by observing Diwali on the same day. As part of celebrations, all temples in Ayodhya will be decorated and lit with diyas in the evening. Also, special puja will also be performed in all temples in Ayodhya on August 5.

The VHP has asked people to light diyas at the entrance of their houses on the day when PM Modi lays the foundation stone of Ram temple.

“Lakhs of people sacrificed for the Ram Temple construction. The whole country is determined to construct a temple at Ram Janmabhoomi,” he said in a Facebook live address.

He appealed to the people to face towards Ayodhya at 10.30 AM on August 5 and chant lord Ram’s name offering ‘Aartis’ with determination in mind for construction of the temple. The day should be celebrated as Diwali by lighting lamps in every house, he added.

The VHP leader also appealed to the Muslim community to respect the sentiments of Hindus.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Ayodhya on August 5 for the bhumi pujan to begin the construction of the Ram temple. Veteran BJP leaders LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat are among those who have been invited to the ceremony.

The Ram mandir is likely to be completed before next general elections in 2024.