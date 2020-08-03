Ram Mandir bhumi pujan: Uma Bharti to skip August 5 ceremony as Covid-19 precaution

Uma Bharti to skip Ram Mandir bhumi pujan ceremony in Ayodhya.

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Uma Bharti on Monday morning said that she will stay away from the Ram Mandir bhumi pujan event on August 5 at Ayodhya. Bharti took the decision as a precautionary measure amid COVID-19 outbreak. The former Union minister tweeted that she will visit the temple site only after everyone left.

Bharti said she felt worried about those attending the event after Home Minister Amit Shah and others tested positive for coronavirus. The BJP leader said she will skip the event to protect Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others who will be present in Ayodhya for the ceremony.

Amit Shah on Sunday tested positive for the virus. He is currently admitted to a hospital in the national capital. Earlier, over a dozen working at the temple site in Ayodhya had tested positive for the virus.

“When I heard about Amit Shah and other BJP leaders testing positive I was worried about those attending the Ayodhya event, especially PM Modi,” she tweeted in Hindi.

Bharti said she will be at another spot on the banks of the river Saryu during the bhumi pujan.

“I will leave Bhopal this evening and until I reach Ayodhya tomorrow evening, I may be exposed to the infection. In this situation, I will stay away from the place where PM Modi and others will be present,” the 61-year-old leader said.

“I will reach there only after everyone has left the spot,” Bharti added.

Bharti informed that she has also asked officials and the Prime Minister’s Office that she should be kept out of the list of guests.

Bharti had earlier tweeted that she has been asked by the senior officer of the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas of Ayodhya to reach the city by the evening of August 4 for the bhumi pujan.

Besides Bharti, the temple trust has invited senior BJP leaders LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi. Former Uttar Pradesh CM Kalyan Singh has also been invited for the event.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Ayodhya on August 5 to take party in the bhumi pujan ceremony. RSS chief Mohan Bhawat is also likely to be present at the site.