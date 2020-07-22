Ram Mandir bhumi pujan: PM Modi to lay Ram Temple foundation stone in Ayodhya on Aug 5, all CMs invited

Ram mandir bhumi pujan to be held in the first week of August.

It is confirmed! Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit temple Ayodhya next month to lay the foundation stone for a grand Ram Mandir. According to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Theertha Kshetra Trust treasurer Swami Govind Dev Giri, the Prime Minister will visit Ayodhya on August 5 for the event. He said all Chief Ministers have also been invited for the ceremony.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5, all CMs invited,” the treasurer told news agency ANI in Pune.

“Before laying the foundation stone, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will offer prayers to Lord Ram at the temple & Lord Hanuman at Hanuman Garhi Temple,” Swami Govind Dev Giri added.

He said to ensure social distancing norms at the programme, the trust has decided that there will not be more than 200 people including 150 invitees.

PM Modi’s visit to Ayodhya has been embroiled into controversy ever since the Ram Mandir trust sent a formal invitation to him. The opposition parties have been questioning the BJP government over its priorities during a health crisis.

The bhoomi pujan for a grand Ram temple will be performed with the placing of a 40-kg silver brick at the sanctum sanctorum. Three-day-long Vedic rituals, beginning August 3, will precede the main ceremony. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has already confirmed that he will attend the event.

Meanwhile, the BJP’s former ally Shiv Sena has demanded the dismissal of the Babri mosque demolition case before the bhoomi pujan ceremony for the Ram Mandir, saying it would be a true homage to ‘martyrs’ of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement.