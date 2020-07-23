Ram Mandir bhumi pujan: PM Modi, 200 attendees, live telecast and more – All you need to know about the August 5 Ayodhya event

Ram Mandir bhoomi pujan ceremony to be telecast live. (Representational pic PTI)

The bhoomi pujan ceremony for a grand Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on August 5 will be telecast live. The event is being planned on the lines of the Howdy Modi event in Houston last year. Although the number of people who will attend the event will not cross 200, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust is leaving no stone unturned to make it a mega success.

According to the treasurer of the Ram Mandir trust, Swami Govind Dev Giri, PM Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of Ram Temple on August 5. He said that social distancing norms would be ensured at the ceremony and not more than 200 people will be attending it.

“The Prime Minister will visit Hanuman Garhi, Ram Lalla Temple, plant a tree and later do the ‘bhoomi pujan’,” he told ANI.

He said that all Chief Ministers have also been invited for the bhumi pujan ceremony.

According to trust spokesperson Nritya Gopal Das, five silver bricks will be placed inside the sanctum sanctorum for the bhumi pujan. The bricks are believed to symbolise five planets as per the Hindu mythology. Three-day-long Vedic rituals, beginning August 3, will precede the main ceremony.

The construction of the Ram Mandir is likely to be completed before the next general elections in 2024. According to its architect, Ahmedabad-based Chandrakant Sompura, the temple will have five domes instead of the three envisaged earlier to accommodate more devotees.

Nritya Gopal Das said that PM Narendra Modi was eagerly waiting for the ceremony. The decision to set up a trust was announced by PM Modi himself in the Parliament in February. After the trust’s first meeting, the members had called on Modi and the PM had expressed his desire to attend the bhumi pujan ceremony.

After a green signal from the Prime Minister’s Office, April 30 was decided as the date for the bhumi pujan. However, it was delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak.