Ram Mandir bhumi pujan: Asaduddin Owaisi says PM Modi’s presence at ceremony will violate constitutional oath

Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over reports suggesting that he will visit Ayodhya on August 5 for the Ram Mandir bhumi pujan. Owaisi in a tweet sought to remind PM Modi that secularism was among the basic tenets of the Constitution of India. He said that the Prime Minister’s attendance at the ceremony would violate his constitutional oath.

“Attending bhumi pujan in official capacity will be a violation of @PMOIndia’s constitutional oath. Secularism is part of the Basic Structure of Constitution,” the Hyderabad PM said.

Owaisi also pointed out that the Ram Mandir will come up at the site where Babri Masjid stood for over 400 years before it was demolished by a mob in 1992.

“We can’t forget that for over 400 years Babri stood in Ayodhya & it was demolished by a criminal mob in 1992,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party has reacted sharply to Owaisi’s comments and accused him of stirring controversy by doing politics over Ram Mandir.

“If we look at Owaisi’s statements in the recent past, we realise that he is trying to stir up a controversy over Ram Temple or also attempting to do politics over religion,” party spokesperson Nalin Kohli said.

The Ram Mandir bhumi pujan is slated to take place on August 5. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust has invited PM Modi to lay the foundation stone of Ram Temple. Three-day-long Vedic rituals, beginning August 3, will precede the main ceremony.

According to trust spokesperson Nritya Gopal Das, five silver bricks will be placed inside the sanctum sanctorum for the bhumi pujan. The bricks are believed to symbolise five planets as per the Hindu mythology. The construction of the Ram Mandir is likely to be completed before the next general elections in 2024. According to its architect, Ahmedabad-based Chandrakant Sompura, the temple will have five domes instead of the three envisaged earlier to accommodate more devotees.

The bhumi pujan ceremony of the Ram Mandir will be telecast live on Doordarshan.