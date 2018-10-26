Ram Mandir before 2019 elections? VHP to reach out to MPs to garner support for early construction

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Friday played down reports of 70 trucks carrying stones from Rajasthan for the construction of Ram Temple, saying it is a part of ongoing work at the workshop near the disputed site in Ayodhya. Speaking to Financial Express Online, VHP’s working president Alok Kumar said that work in the workshop in Ayodhya has been going on for several decades and these trucks are only the part of the ongoing process.

“Much hype has been created around it. They have been running a very good workshop for last several decades. And there has been not a single day when work has stopped. Almost all the pillars that are needed on the ground floor the temple have been cut, prepared and carved. It takes 3 months time to carve a single pillar,” he said.

“This is an ongoing process. I don’t know the number of trucks but it is an ongoing process,” he added.

“All the pilgrims going to Ayodhya visit the karyashala (workshop). When I became the working president of the VHP, I visited Ayodhya and visited the workshop as well. I address the media inside the workshop. There is nothing new about it,” he clarified.

Kumar, however, detailed the VHP’s action plan regarding the construction of Ram temple, he said that the VHP will meet all the MPs of all the political parties in November-December to seek their support in paving the way for early start of work at the disputed land.

“The action plan is to insist for removal of all legal obstacles,” he said.

When asked if the VHP is tagging the Ram temple with elections, Alok Kumar denied any such plan. “I would prefer that it begins by the end of this year. But then it may take some more time. But we are not scheduling it with elections.”

“Right now we are meeting all the MPs of all the parties… Between Nov 15 and the first week of December (7) we will meet all the MPs of all the parties,” he said.

He said that VHP will ask the voters of the constituency to hold a public meet and under the leadership of the VHP, “we will meet their MP and tell him that voters want him to support Ram Mandir.”

The reaction comes in the backdrop of reports that the VHP has ordered nearly 70 truckloads of stones from Rajasthan. The trucks are expected to reach Ayodhya soon.

Earlier this month, the VHP had held a meeting of top seers in Delhi to discuss the Ram Mandir issue. A few days ago, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat had urged the government to enact a law to start the construction work of the Ram temple.

The Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute is presently pending before the Supreme Court. The top court is expected to begin hearing in the case from October 29.