Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid dispute: Section 144 imposed in Ayodhya ahead of Supreme Court verdict

Ayodhya case: Section 144 has been imposed in the district till December 10 in anticipation of a verdict in the land dispute case, according to news agency ANI. Ayodhya District Magistrate Anuj Kumar Jha has reportedly told the news agency that the decision to impose Section-144 was also taken in consideration of upcoming festivals. The Supreme Court is hearing the sensitive Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute on a daily basis and the judgment is expected to come by mid-November.

Before commencing the daily hearing, the Supreme Court had ordered mediation to settle the dispute by a three-member panel under the chairmanship of Justice (Retd) FM Kalifulla. The panel was given eight weeks’ time to arrive at a conclusion. However, panel could not find any middle ground.

The hearing in the Ayodhya case will enter into the crucial final leg on Monday. A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi has fixed the date October 17 to complete the proceedings. Earlier, the CJI had said that the bench would wrap up the hearing by October 18 but preponed it by one day. The Muslim side will have time till October 14 to complete the arguments and thereafter, two days would be granted to the Hindu parties to sum up their rejoinders by October 16. The verdict is expected to be pronounced by November 17, the day the CJI will retire from the office.