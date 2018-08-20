Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid case: Ayodhya matter pending in SC, Keshav Prasad Maurya’s remarks obnoxious, says Asaduddin Owaisi

Maurya on Monday said that obstacles in the construction of Ram Mandir will be removed and the option of passing a law in the Parliament is also open in case other ways do not work. (File Photo)

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya’s statement on the option of a law to clear the way for construction of Ram Temple, if the courts do not manage to come to a solution has irked AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi. Maurya on Monday said that obstacles in the construction of Ram Mandir will be removed and the option of passing a law in the Parliament is also open in case other ways do not work.

“People have faith that SC’s judgment will come soon and obstacles in the constructions of Ram Mandir will be removed. Either the judgment will come soon or we’ll find a solution through dialogue. The third option of passing a law in the Parliament is also open,” ANI quoted Prasad as saying.

Reacting to the statement, Owaisi said that the remarks are “atrocious and obnoxious”. The Hyderabad MP said that the matter is in Supreme Court and the BJP leader has no right to talk in this language while being seated on a responsible position of Deputy CM. “A responsible Deputy CM of a state government makes such sort of atrocious and obnoxious statement when the Ayodhya matter is pending in SC, he has no right to talk in this language,” said Owaisi.

The Ram Mandir issue is pending before the apex court of the country for its final resolution. However, the court is currently examining the review appeal of the Allahabad High Cours order of 2013. The SC has also urged the stakeholders of the issue to resolve the issue out of the court. However, nothing much has been moved on this front.