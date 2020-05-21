Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi: Temple remains, idol residues found during levelling at Ram Mandir construction site

Several pillars, a five-foot Shivling and remains of idols of gods and goddess have been recovered from the Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya. (Representational pic PTI)

Seven pillars of black touchstone, six pillars of red sandstone, a five-foot Shivling and remains of idols of gods and goddess have been recovered from the Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya during the leveling of ground. According to VHP leader and Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra Trust’s general secretary Champat Rai, levelling of the ground is underway for the last ten days. It was during this exercise that the pillars and other items were found in the debris.

“Debris being removed and land being levelled at Ram Janmabhoomi since the past 10 days. Discovered pillar in debris of the structure and carvings on sandstone. Found a Shivling there and a similar one at Kuber Teela,” he said.

The recovery of pillars and other items are crucial and attest facts that religious dwellings had once stood there and were demolished by the invaders for the construction of a mosque.

Earlier in 2003, the Archaeological Survey of India too had made discoveries during excavation as per the Allahabad High Court’s order, indicating temples existed at the site where Babri Masjid once stood. The Babri Masjid was demolished by kar sevaks in December 1991. The ASI had found stone and decorated bricks, pillars, sculpture of gods among other items.

Notably, the Supreme Court in its November 9, 2019 verdict also referred to the ASI’s 2003 findings that the Babri Masjid was based on the walls of a large pre-existing structure.

The Supreme Court in a landmark judgment ruled that the disputed 2.77-acre land in Ayodhya be handed over to the Hindu deity Ram Lalla. The verdict of the Constitution bench was unanimous which also directed the Centre to allot five acres of land to Sunni Waqf Board for the construction of a new mosque.

Earlier on March 25, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a special puja and shifted Ram Lalla from the makeshift temple to a new makeshift temple at Manas Bhawan.