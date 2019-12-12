Ram Madhav warns against ‘false propaganda’ as CAB protests rock North East

Ram Madhav (ANI)

As tension and violence grip Assam and neighbouring states over the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in both Houses of Parliament, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday maintained that the state government will ensure law and order in the state, which has witnessed massive protests over the last few days, is maintained. The party also urged the people of the state not to fall prey to propaganda.

“Law and order situation in Assam will be effectively monitored and controlled by the state government. I appeal to the people of Assam that they should not fall prey to the propaganda that is being done by some vested interests,” part general secretary Ram Madhav told ANI.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi took to Twitter to assure the people of the state not to worry over the passing of the bill saying, “I want to assure my brothers and sisters of Assam that they have nothing to worry after the passing of #CAB.”

“The Central Government and I are totally committed to constitutionally safeguard the political, linguistic, cultural and land rights of the Assamese people as per the spirit of Clause 6,” he said in another tweet.

Meanwhile in Guwahati, people defied the curfew in the morning to protest against the bill as the situation remained tense in the state . The Army, which had to be called in, also conducted flag marches in the in the capital city of Guwahati where an indefinite curfew was imposed last night. Apart from Assam, Tripura is also witnessing chaos over the bill.

Vehicles also remained stranded in several parts of Assam because of heavy blockade. There were reports of some vehicles also being burnt The houses of several political leaders including Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal were allegedly attacked in Dibrugarh.

Last night, Rajya Sabha passed the bill with 125 members voting in favour, while 105 voted against it. Before the voting process, Shiv Sena, which left NDA recently, decided to walk out.