BJP leader Ram Madhav on Friday issued a clarification over his earlier comments suggesting that India had agreed to stop importing oil from Russia. He stated that his remarks were “factually incorrect”.

The clarification came after his speech at the Hudson Institute’s New India Conference in Washington DC. Speaking at the conference, Madhav indicated that New Delhi had taken several steps to maintain strong ties with the United States, including halting oil imports from Iran and Russia and accepting US tariffs.

Later in a post on X, Madhav said, “What I said was wrong. India didn’t agree to stopping import of oil from Russia anytime. Also it vigorously protested 50 per cent tariff imposition. I was trying to make a limited counterpoint to the other panellist, but it was factually incorrect. My apologies,” he said.

What Ram Madhav said at the conference?

During the panel discussion, which included US diplomat Kurt Campbell and Elizabeth Threlkeld of the Stimson Center, Madhav had argued that India had gone to considerable lengths to accommodate US concerns.

What I said was wrong. India didn’t agree to stopping import of oil from Russia anytime. Also it vigorously protested 50 percent tariff imposition. I was trying to make a limited counterpoint to d other panelist. But factually incorrect. My apologies. https://t.co/D3VNkYJ7pU — Ram Madhav (@rammadhav_) April 24, 2026

He cited India’s decision to stop importing oil from Iran and suggested similar flexibility on Russia, along with what he described as acceptance of reciprocal tariffs imposed by Washington. “Where exactly is India not doing enough?” he had asked during the discussion, defending India’s approach to bilateral ties.

India’s stance on energy imports

The clarification comes at a time when India’s energy security approach, especially its continued import of discounted Russian crude despite Western sanctions, remains under close global watch. New Delhi has repeatedly stressed that its decisions are driven by national interest and prevailing market conditions.

His quick clarification is being viewed as an effort to set the record straight at a time when India’s foreign policy choices are being closely scrutinised on the global stage.

India’s trade relations with US and Russia

The US remained India’s largest trading partner in FY2024-25, with total bilateral trade reaching $131.84 billion. India’s exports to the US rose 11.6% year-on-year to $86.51 billion, while imports grew 7.4% to $45.33 billion, resulting in a trade surplus of $41.18 billion.

India’s Two Biggest Trade Relationships: US vs Russia Bilateral trade data — FY2024–25 | Source: Government of India trade statistics 🇺🇸 India – US Total Bilateral Trade $131.84 bn Surplus ▲ $41.18 bn 🇷🇺 India – Russia Total Bilateral Trade $68.7 bn Deficit ▼ ~$58.9 bn Side-by-Side Snapshot Indicator 🇺🇸 India–US 🇷🇺 India–Russia India’s exports $86.51 bn $4.9 bn India’s imports $45.33 bn $63.8 bn Top export Engineering goods Pharma Top import Crude oil Crude oil 5-year growth Steady 7–12% ~6x since FY20 Strategic outlook $500 bn target by 2030 Energy-dependent The Key Contrast The US relationship is balanced and diversifying — India runs a surplus and both sides are negotiating a trade deal targeting $500 bn by 2030. The Russia relationship is asymmetric and energy-locked — strip out crude oil and non-energy trade shrinks to just ~$12 billion. Source: Government of India trade statistics | Knight Frank Wealth Report 2026 Express InfoGenIE | Financial Express

Key export sectors included engineering goods, electronics and gems and jewellery, while imports were led by crude oil, petroleum products, coal and aircraft parts. The two countries are now targeting $500 billion in total trade by 2030.

India-Russia trade on the other hand has surged to a record $68.7 billion but remains structurally imbalanced. It is driven overwhelmingly by discounted crude oil imports following Western sanctions on Moscow. India imported $63.8 billion worth of goods (mostly oil) while exports stood at just $4.9 billion, leaving a steep trade deficit of nearly $58.9 billion.

Outside energy, trade between the two countries remains limited at around $12 billion, with India’s exports concentrated in pharmaceuticals, chemicals and electrical machinery.